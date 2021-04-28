Morgan Stanley Grows Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of NextGen Healthcare worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 369,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock worth $1,839,226 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

