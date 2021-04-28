Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $58.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43.

