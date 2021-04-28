Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,603 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,359,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,160,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BBL stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

