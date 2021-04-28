Morgan Stanley Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Change Healthcare worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 865,829 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,248,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

