Morgan Stanley Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUFN stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $323.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

