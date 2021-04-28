Morgan Stanley Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Zumiez worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Zumiez by 995.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,582 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,004 shares of company stock worth $13,081,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

