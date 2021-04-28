Morgan Stanley Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 244.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of nCino worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other nCino news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 47,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,425,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,245 shares of company stock valued at $36,182,424 in the last three months.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

