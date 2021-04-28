Morgan Stanley Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.28% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIST opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

MIST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

