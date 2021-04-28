Morgan Stanley Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of The Brink’s worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. AREX Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Brink’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Brink’s stock opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -307.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

