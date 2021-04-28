Morgan Stanley Has $6.66 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of LivaNova worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LivaNova by 625.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 796,556 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in LivaNova by 687.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after buying an additional 538,037 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $21,651,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

