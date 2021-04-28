Morgan Stanley Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,452.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

