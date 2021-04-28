Morgan Stanley Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBLX opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

