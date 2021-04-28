Morgan Stanley Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.79% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MILN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Millennials Thematic ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $43.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.