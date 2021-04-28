Morgan Stanley Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 286.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Trustmark worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

