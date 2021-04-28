Morgan Stanley Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 450.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Johnson Outdoors worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 517.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,312 shares of company stock worth $928,620. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $154.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

