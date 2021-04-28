Morgan Stanley Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $58.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

