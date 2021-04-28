Morgan Stanley Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $230.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.76. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

