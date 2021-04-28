Morgan Stanley Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $149.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $152.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of -848.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

