Morgan Stanley Increases NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $53.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

NCR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. 29,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,530. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. Analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Harvest Management purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. BB&T Securities purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in NCR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 117,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in NCR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 449,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

