Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

