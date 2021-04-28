Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Raven Industries worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

