Morgan Stanley Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 112,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

