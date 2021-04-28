Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Mueller Industries worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

