Morgan Stanley Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,429. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after buying an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after acquiring an additional 915,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.