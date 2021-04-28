Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Nomad Foods worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after buying an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,704,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

