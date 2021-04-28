Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Focused Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 6.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $179,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. 221,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,694,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

