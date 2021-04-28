Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 7.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $157,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 148,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,694,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

