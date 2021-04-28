Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,515 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $101,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

MS opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

