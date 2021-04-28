Morgan Stanley Purchases 11,186 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of GMF stock opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.48. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $87.81 and a 12 month high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

