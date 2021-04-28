Morgan Stanley Purchases 20,844 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Progress Software worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

