Morgan Stanley Purchases 33,031 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 208.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of PS Business Parks worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,433,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.79 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

