Morgan Stanley Purchases 45,328 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of ITT worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ITT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

