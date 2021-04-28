Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 127,730 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,417,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $89,147,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $88,846,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $75,243,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

