Morgan Stanley Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $58.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

CHRW opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

