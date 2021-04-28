Morgan Stanley Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $162.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.
COF stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.
In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
