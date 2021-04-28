Morgan Stanley Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,602.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,469.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,398.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

