Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of O-I Glass worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

