Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE THG opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $136.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

