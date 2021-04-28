Morgan Stanley Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $726.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $568.00 to $726.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $644.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $597.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.89. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,162,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,285,802,000 after acquiring an additional 411,951 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lam Research by 35,969.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,716,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after buying an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

