Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000.

NYSEARCA THD opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $83.55.

