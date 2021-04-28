Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 611.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Vericel worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 135,458 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,368,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.