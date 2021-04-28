Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALU. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $129.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.