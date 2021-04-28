Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

TDF opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

