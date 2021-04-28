Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

ENTA opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

