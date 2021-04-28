Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. Croda International has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

