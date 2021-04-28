Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

ILF stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.