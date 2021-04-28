Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$36.90 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

