Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABB. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 51,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

