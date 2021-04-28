Morgan Stanley Sells 15,473 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Avient worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,315,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

