Morgan Stanley Sells 239,048 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 239,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Digimarc worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 207,593 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the third quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $643.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

